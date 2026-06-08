Zimbabwe: Critics Question Source of Money As Mnangagwa Gifts Retired Chief Justice Malaba Farm Equipment

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday presented a farm mechanisation package to retired Chief Justice Luke Malaba, citing his service to Zimbabwe's judiciary and public institutions.

The handover took place at State House in Harare. The package includes a tractor, Nissan UD truck, boom sprayer and planter, intended to boost productivity at Malaba's farming operations.

Government officials said the gesture is part of a programme to recognise Zimbabweans who have served the nation with distinction in various sectors.

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Malaba retired in May after a career that saw him rise to head the judiciary. During his tenure he presided over major legal and constitutional matters and was central to the administration of the justice delivery system.

"I am deeply humbled by this gesture from His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Government of Zimbabwe," Malaba said after receiving the equipment.

"This recognition is not only for me as an individual, but for all those who worked with me throughout my years in the judiciary.

"I remain committed to contributing to national development, and this mechanisation package will go a long way in supporting my agricultural activities," said Malaba.

The ex-jurist said the equipment would support his farming and contribute to national food security efforts.

The donation triggered social media fury with commentators describing it as corruption.

"This is pure corruption sanitised as a donation. A pyramid scheme being run by a whole 'president'," said Majaira Jairos.

Another X user, Davis Laque said the opaque source of funding of such gifts was problematic.

"The gifts to Malaba sadly add to the phenomenon that has characterized socio-political affairs.

"State and none state players continue to engage in this 'gifting' spree in the name of Mr. Mnangagwa and/or the government with zero clarity on the source of this expenditure," said Laque.