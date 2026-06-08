Somalia's President Appoints Veteran Politician Salad Ali Jeelle As Senior Adviser

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed veteran politician and diplomat Salad Ali Jeelle as his senior adviser, the presidency announced on Sunday.

The appointment is part of efforts to strengthen policy advice, planning, coordination and institutional development within the presidency, according to a statement from Villa Somalia.

Jeelle, a prominent political figure who has held various public positions over the years, brings extensive experience in governance and state-building affairs, the statement said.

President Hassan Sheikh praised the new adviser's experience, commitment and contribution to public service, expressing confidence that he would effectively carry out his new responsibilities.

The president also urged Jeelle to serve the nation with integrity, professionalism and dedication as he assumes the role.

The appointment comes as Somalia faces a range of political, security and governance challenges, with the federal government seeking to bolster state institutions and advance its reform agenda.