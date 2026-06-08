Somalia: Former Somali President Warns of Deepening Political and Security Crisis

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has warned that Somalia is entering a dangerous phase of political and security instability, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration of failing to resolve mounting disputes through political dialogue.

Speaking amid escalating tensions over the country's electoral process, Farmaajo said Somalia's political crisis had evolved into a security challenge after authorities failed to deliver an inclusive and broadly accepted electoral framework.

"A legitimate election that enjoys broad consensus and removes uncertainty has not been achieved," Farmaajo said. "When politics ceases to function, the crisis shifts into the security sphere. That is where we are today."

The former president also commented on reports involving General Odawaa Yusuf Rage, warning that any action targeting senior military commanders could undermine discipline and cohesion within the armed forces.

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"The chain of command is weakened, order is lost, and the system of command and control begins to break down," he said.

Farmaajo cautioned that if senior officers no longer feel secure or confident in the military structure, the armed forces could become vulnerable to internal divisions.

"It leads to clan loyalties and fragmentation. Everyone retreats to their own community, and that is how an army collapses," he said.

The former president argued that Somalia was experiencing a widening political upheaval, pointing to ongoing tensions involving Somaliland, Puntland and Jubbaland as signs of broader instability.

"The country has entered a period of political turmoil," Farmaajo said. "Our enemies and anyone pleased by Somalia's difficulties stand to benefit from this situation."

He also expressed concern over Somalia's international image, claiming that the country's political troubles had drawn criticism from foreign leaders. Farmaajo referred to remarks he attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Somalia's governance and security institutions.

Farmaajo concluded by warning that the current trajectory posed serious risks to Somalia's stability and called for an urgent political settlement to prevent further deterioration.

His remarks come as political tensions continue to rise in Somalia over disagreements surrounding elections, governance and relations between the federal government and regional administrations.