Nigeria: We Won't Surrender to Terrorists, Bandits - Tinubu

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration will never succumb to terrorism, banditry or any form of criminal intimidation, while also pledging to double efforts at reducing the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

The assurance was conveyed through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on Sunday during the National Inter-Denominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, in a statement said the service, themed "God of Hope, Actualise Our Dreams," was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack.

Delivering President Tinubu's message, Akume congratulated Nigerians on 27 uninterrupted years of democratic rule since 1999, describing the milestone as a testament to the resilience and sacrifices of citizens who fought for the restoration of democracy.

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He paid tributes to pro-democracy activists of the June 12 struggle, noting that many endured persecution, injuries and death in that quest.

Acknowledging the hardship facing many households, the SGF said the government was fully aware of the economic strain, insecurity, kidnappings and displacement affecting communities across the country.

"Government is sensitive to all these pains, shares in these pains and has heard your cries," he said, adding that Tinubu was addressing the challenges with compassion and a strong sense of responsibility.

On security, the President described recent attacks and abductions as painful reminders that more work remained to be done, but assured citizens that the safe return of all persons in captivity remained a national priority. He said security agencies were being supported with the necessary resources to protect lives, secure communities and preserve Nigeria's territorial integrity.

"The government of Nigeria shall never succumb to terror, banditry or any form of criminal intimidation," he declared.

With political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gathering momentum, the SGF urged Nigerians to reject violence, hate campaigns and divisive rhetoric, warning that democracy must never be reduced to a battleground.

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He appealed particularly to young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used for thuggery, political violence, misinformation campaigns, ethnic abuse or religious intolerance.

"Do not rent out your conscience for money, drugs, political patronage or online applause. Your future is worth more than any politician's temporary convenience," he said.

Tinubu also called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, the media and families to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence as the nation moves toward another election cycle, and applauded members of the armed forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices in sustaining democratic rule.