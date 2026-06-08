Nigeria: Troops Apprehend 5 Suspected Bandits, Informants, Recover Communication Devices, Cash in Niger

Troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Savannah Shield (OPSS) have apprehended five suspected bandits/terrorists' informants in separate operations conducted in Niger State.

The operations led to the recovery of communication devices, cash, and other items linking the suspects to criminal activities. The troops, while conducting a routine fighting patrol along the Doro axis in Wawa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, apprehended three suspected bandits/terrorists' informants on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

A statement signed by Captain Jamilu Muhammed Yahaya, Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-Central) Operation Savannah Shield, on Sunday, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were members of a bandit group operating in Duru, along the fringes of Kainji Lake National Park.

"Items recovered from the suspects included two Tecno keypad phones, one MP3 device containing recorded propaganda and inciting messages claiming the abduction of an individual in Kaduna State and the collection of a ransom of Sixty Million Naira (₦60,000,000.00), as well as a cash sum of One Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Four Hundred Naira (₦113,400.00). The suspects and recovered exhibits are currently in custody for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal network," the statement said.

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Similarly, troops of 221 Battalion under JTF-NC OPSS, while on routine patrol along the cantonment perimeter fence, apprehended two suspected bandits/terrorists' informants. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been deployed as reconnaissance elements to gather information on the cantonment.

Further examination of one of the suspects' mobile phones led to the discovery of a photograph showing a beheaded individual, dated May 2, 2026, indicating possible links to terrorist activities. Items recovered from the suspects included one Android mobile phone, one Tecno keypad phone, one motorcycle, and a cash sum of Eighty-Six Thousand, One Hundred Naira (₦86,100.00) only. The suspects and recovered exhibits remained in custody for further investigation.

The spokesman said the successful arrests underscored the commitment of troops of Operation Savannah Shield to dismantling criminal and terrorist support networks across the Joint Operations Area. "The Task Force remains resolute in its mandate to deny criminal elements freedom of action and sustain pressure on all threats to peace and security within the region," Captain Yahaya added.