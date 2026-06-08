South Africa: Government to Relocate Refugee Reception Centres Closer to Borders

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will undertake a phased relocation of refugee reception centres to border posts, starting with the Tshwane centre this year.

"Many other countries have refugee reception centres close to the place where refugees enter the country seeking asylum or refuge," the President said.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Ramaphosa said moving refugee reception centres closer to the country's borders is intended to ensure asylum applications are processed more efficiently, securely and fairly.

"This will enable government to determine protection needs at the point of entry to ensure that those who genuinely require protection receive assistance as quickly as possible," he said.

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The President said a key part of government's response to migration challenges is strengthening the immigration system by stamping out corruption and deploying cutting-edge technology.

"We are continuing the crackdown on corruption and inefficiencies in the Department of Home Affairs. We must recognise that illegal immigration is often enabled by corruption.

"Officials who sell documents, facilitate unlawful entry or abuse public office for personal gain betray the trust of the South African people. We will pursue these cases relentlessly.

"Those responsible are facing dismissal, criminal prosecution and the full consequences of the law," he said.

President Ramaphosa reiterated that migration is a global reality and that South Africa must be prepared to embrace it.

"South Africa is a better country for migration. And we can become better still. But that means our laws need to be strengthened and more effectively enforced.

"It means that we must end illegal immigration and deal with the social, economic and security challenges to which it contributes.

"We must not allow ourselves to turn against foreign nationals or each other. We must all respect the Constitution, uphold the basic human rights of all people and consistently uphold the law of the land.

"We reject the notion that we must tolerate illegal immigration. We can protect our borders while protecting human dignity," the President said.

He expressed confidence that South Africa can overcome the challenge of illegal immigration, just as it has overcome division, conflict and injustice in the past.

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"South Africa has overcome far greater challenges than this. We will overcome this challenge too," he said.