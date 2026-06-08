South Africa: Search Continues for Man Swept Off Addo Bridge - South African News Briefs - June 8, 2026

Search Continues for Man Swept Off Addo Bridge

The search continues for a Zimbabwean man who was swept away when a bakkie plunged off a flooded low-water bridge in Addo in the Eastern Cape, reports EWN. The police said that five Zimbabwean nationals attempted to cross the Coerney River along Slagboom Road. Two bodies have already been recovered from the river. Two passengers travelling on the back of the vehicle managed to jump to safety. Police spokesperson Marius McCarthy said that an inquest docket has been opened as search and rescue efforts continue.

New Witness Expected in Senzo Meyiwa Trial

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The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to call a new witness for accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, when proceedings resume in the Pretoria High Court, reports SABC News. This follows testimony by police Colonel Bhutomncane Khumalo, who said he was unaware of a statement alleging that Ntanzi supplied firearms and ammunition to hitmen. Khumalo told the court he would have investigated the claims if they had been brought to his attention during a 2018 murder investigation in KwaNongoma. The defence is set to continue presenting evidence in support of Ntanzi’s case.

Madlanga Commission Hears More Evidence in Hawks Drug Theft Case

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to resume with a new witness expected to testify, reports EWN. The commission has been examining how 541 kilograms of cocaine, seized in Durban with an estimated street value of R200 million. They were later stolen from a Hawks storage facility. Several officers have admitted mistakes during the drug bust, but investigators are now focusing on whether there was criminal intent behind the handling and storage of the drugs. There have been allegations that there was a concerted effort by some police officers to have the drugs taken to the Hawks Port Shepstone offices, as they were not secure, and it would be easy to have them stolen.

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