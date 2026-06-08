Zimbabwe: Health Minister Calls for United Fight Against Emerging Infectious Diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance and Climate-Related Health Risks

HEALTH and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora has called for stronger collaboration among governments, scientists, health workers and communities, warning that science alone cannot solve Zimbabwe's growing health challenges without collective action and partnerships.

Speaking at the University of Zimbabwe Friday during commemorations of World Health Day 2026, Mombeshora said collaboration was the cornerstone of resilient health systems and critical in tackling both existing and emerging health threats.

"Science thrives where collaboration exists. Governments, researchers, health workers, and communities must work hand in hand to transform knowledge into action," said Mombeshora.

Addressing stakeholders under this year's World Health Day theme, "Together for Health. Stand with Science," the minister stressed that scientific discoveries only become meaningful when governments, institutions and communities work together to implement them.

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"The theme highlights an important truth: science alone is not enough. For scientific knowledge to make a difference, it must be embraced by governments, trusted by communities, and translated into policies and actions that improve people's lives," he said.

Mombeshora said scientific collaboration across countries, institutions and disciplines was essential to building a healthier and safer future, particularly as the world grapples with increasingly complex health challenges.

He pointed to emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance and climate-related health risks as threats that require coordinated responses across multiple sectors.

The minister acknowledged progress made by Zimbabwe through science-based interventions, citing immunisation programmes, disease surveillance systems, laboratory networks and health research initiatives as key pillars protecting citizens' health.

However, he warned that the country still faces significant obstacles, including communicable and non-communicable diseases, inequalities in access to healthcare and emerging health threats.

"The burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, emerging health threats, and inequalities in access to healthcare require sustained effort, innovation, and partnership," he said.

Mombeshora used the occasion to reaffirm the government's commitment to strengthening health research and innovation, promoting evidence-based policymaking, investing in the health workforce and building stronger partnerships with academic institutions, development partners and communities.

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He also called for greater public trust in science through transparency, communication and community engagement.

The minister urged all stakeholders to unite behind science-driven solutions to improve health outcomes and national development.

World Health Day is commemorated annually to mark the founding of the World Health Organisation in 1948 and serves as a platform for governments and health stakeholders worldwide to reflect on public health challenges and recommit to improving health and well-being.