Somalia: Somali FM Praises Egypt's Support for Somalia in Call With Abdelatty

6 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali praised Egypt's continued political, developmental, and security support for Somalia during a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Friday.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the Federal Republic of Somalia and its national institutions, stressing Cairo's close monitoring of ongoing developments, particularly in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

He underscored the importance of preserving Somalia's security and stability and reiterated Egypt's commitment to supporting the country's efforts to maintain peace and strengthen state institutions.

The Egyptian foreign minister also renewed Egypt's support for Somalia's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stressing Cairo's rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or compromise the unity of its territory.

For his part, Somali Foreign Minister Abdi Ali commended Egypt's consistent stance in backing Somalia's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, affirming Mogadishu's commitment to maintaining close coordination and consultation with Cairo on issues of mutual interest.

The call comes amid ongoing regional efforts to support stability in Somalia and strengthen cooperation between the two countries across a range of political and security issues.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.