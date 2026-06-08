Somalia: Somali FM Praises Egypt's Support for Somalia in Call With Abdelatty

Cairo — Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali praised Egypt's continued political, developmental, and security support for Somalia during a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Friday.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the Federal Republic of Somalia and its national institutions, stressing Cairo's close monitoring of ongoing developments, particularly in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

He underscored the importance of preserving Somalia's security and stability and reiterated Egypt's commitment to supporting the country's efforts to maintain peace and strengthen state institutions.

The Egyptian foreign minister also renewed Egypt's support for Somalia's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stressing Cairo's rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or compromise the unity of its territory.

For his part, Somali Foreign Minister Abdi Ali commended Egypt's consistent stance in backing Somalia's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, affirming Mogadishu's commitment to maintaining close coordination and consultation with Cairo on issues of mutual interest.

The call comes amid ongoing regional efforts to support stability in Somalia and strengthen cooperation between the two countries across a range of political and security issues.