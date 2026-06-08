Somalia: Turkey Seeks to Mediate Between Somali Government and Opposition Amid Rising Tensions

Mogadishu, Somalia — Turkey has launched efforts to mediate between Somalia's federal government and opposition leaders following recent clashes in Mogadishu that have heightened fears of political instability and drawn concern from international partners.

The international community has expressed alarm over the violence that recently shook the Somali capital, issuing repeated calls for restraint and urging rival political actors to resolve their differences through dialogue and consensus rather than confrontation.

The clashes and military movements in Mogadishu have unsettled residents and raised concerns among Somalia's foreign partners, who have warned against actions that could undermine the country's fragile stability.

Amid the tensions, a high-level Turkish delegation led by the deputy head of Turkey's intelligence service is in Mogadishu holding separate meetings with government officials and opposition leaders, according to sources familiar with the talks. The delegation is seeking to ease tensions and facilitate dialogue between the rival sides over Somalia's political future and electoral process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, no breakthrough has yet emerged from the discussions, and there has been no official announcement indicating that the mediation efforts have produced concrete results.

The crisis has also sparked debate over Turkey's role in Somalia, where Ankara is one of the country's closest security and development partners. Opposition figures have accused Turkey of siding with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration, arguing that Turkish-supplied military equipment and elite Somali forces trained by Turkey have been used against opposition-aligned groups.

Those allegations have complicated Ankara's mediation efforts, with some opposition leaders questioning whether Turkey can serve as a neutral broker in the dispute.

Turkey has not publicly responded to the accusations, but it has consistently emphasized its support for Somalia's stability, security and state-building efforts.

The latest mediation initiative comes as pressure mounts on Somali political leaders to find a negotiated solution to growing tensions that many fear could escalate into a broader political and security crisis.