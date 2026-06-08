Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Honours Retired Chief Justice With Farming Equipment

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has honoured the country's retired Chief Justice Luke Malaba with an agricultural mechanisation package, praising his decades of service to the country's judiciary and encouraging him to remain productive in retirement through farming.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said the package was presented in recognition of the former Chief Justice Malaba's long-standing contribution to the administration of justice and his exemplary leadership within the judiciary.

"In recognition of his outstanding service spanning decades, unwavering commitment and exemplary legal leadership within the Zimbabwean judiciary, I presented him with an agricultural mechanisation package to facilitate his transition into post-retirement life," the President said.

The package includes a tractor, a Nissan UD truck, a boom sprayer and a planter,= which the President said would support the retired jurist's agricultural activities.

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President Mnangagwa described the gesture as a token of appreciation for the former Chief Justice's dedication to national service and contribution to the development of Zimbabwe's legal system.

As the former head of the judiciary embarks on a new chapter outside the courts, the President urged him to apply the same commitment and expertise to the agricultural sector.

"As he retires from the judiciary, I encourage him to leverage his vast expertise in the agricultural sector. Our land is a vital asset, and productivity must persist at all levels," he said.

The President reiterated the government's emphasis on agriculture as a key pillar of economic growth and national development, stressing the importance of ensuring that land remains productive.

He also commended the retired Chief Justice Malaba for his years of public service and wished him success in his future farming ventures.

"I applaud the retired Chief Justice for his dedication to the nation and wish him every success in his future agricultural ventures," President Mnangagwa said.

The presentation comes as the government continues to promote agricultural productivity and mechanisation as part of broader efforts to strengthen food security and rural economic development.