Kenya: National Security Team to Discuss Wave of School Fires and Student Protests

8 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) is scheduled to meet on June 8 to deliberate on the growing cases of unrest in schools across the country.

The high-level security meeting comes amid rising concern over incidents of student protests, dormitory fires and disturbances reported in several learning institutions in recent weeks.

Security and education officials are expected to assess the situation and recommend measures aimed at restoring calm and enhancing safety in schools.

The meeting follows a series of incidents that have heightened anxiety among parents, teachers and school administrators, with some institutions forced to close temporarily as a precaution.

Authorities are also expected to discuss intelligence reports linked to planned unrest in some schools and strategies to prevent further disruptions.

The government has maintained that learner safety remains a priority as investigations continue into recent school fire incidents reported in different parts of the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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