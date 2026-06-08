Kenya: MPs Warn KeNHA Against Awarding Multiple Road Contracts to One Firm

Nairobi — The National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure has cautioned the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) against concentrating multiple road contracts in the hands of a single contractor, warning that the practice contributes to project delays across the country.

The committee issued the warning during an inspection tour of the ongoing Kisumu-Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemelil-Muhoroni road project in Kisumu County.

Led by Vice Chairperson Didmus Barasa, lawmakers observed that many contractors are struggling to complete projects due to financial constraints arising from handling several government contracts simultaneously.

"We can see some great progress on this road. However, you need to identify contractors with the liquidity and capacity to undertake projects of this magnitude. Once a contractor is awarded a project worth billions of shillings, they should first complete it before being given another one," said Barasa.

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The legislators also called on the State Department for Roads to ensure the timely release of funds to KeNHA to facilitate smooth project implementation and help contractors maintain momentum on ongoing works.

Committee member Samuel Arama warned that assigning multiple projects to the same contractor risks overstretching their financial and operational capacity.

"Giving one contractor many projects will strain them, especially when they are already facing challenges raising funds while awaiting government payments. This is an issue KeNHA can address through its procurement decisions," he said.

Despite the concerns, the committee expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the road project, noting that it will significantly improve transport and business activities across Kisumu, Nandi and Kericho counties once completed.

Lawmakers further observed that the planned Mamboleo Interchange will ease traffic congestion for motorists travelling towards Vihiga, Kakamega and Bungoma counties.

Kisumu Town East MP Shakeel Shabbir welcomed the committee's visit, saying the project is critical to the region's economic growth.

"I appreciate this inspection visit. We have seen steady progress in recent weeks, and I urge the Ministry to expedite the release of funds to support the contractor and ensure timely completion," he said.

KeNHA officials, led by representatives from the State Department for Roads, told the committee that three separate contractors are currently working on the project, which is about 28 percent complete.

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The agency attributed earlier delays to pending bills, slow funding and adverse weather conditions but expressed confidence that the road will be completed by January 2028 under the revised project schedule.