South Africa: How Anti-Migrant Tensions Are Poisoning Our Children's Future

7 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Livhuwani Ramphabana

As anti-migrant sentiments surge in South Africa, children suffer emotionally, absorbing the impact of violence that adults fail to acknowledge.

South Africa is once again witnessing growing tensions around migration and foreign nationals. Community protests, public demonstrations and heated debates about undocumented migrants are spreading across the country.

While the conversations and contestations on the subject are largely focused on issues like politics, crime, unemployment, pressure on public services and economic frustrations, the implications of these tensions on the wellbeing of children are often ignored.

As adults fight each other in the streets and on social media, children inevitably witness the tensions over the differences. They listen to the language used against others. They observe anger, fear, and sometimes violence. These moments influence how children understand humanity, belonging and safety.

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Many children from migrant families now live with uncertainty and fear. Some are afraid that their parents may be arrested, attacked or humiliated. Others fear being bullied at school because of their nationality. Some children carry emotional wounds that adults cannot easily see.

South African children are also affected. When children repeatedly witness and hear messages that blame certain nationalities, they may normalise hatred against such nationalities. They may grow up believing that certain groups of people deserve less compassion, dignity and respect. This is dangerous for the future...

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