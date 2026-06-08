Malawi: Brace for More Blackouts As Key Nkula B Power Unit Remains Offline

Malawians should prepare for continued electricity rationing and prolonged power outages after a crucial 20-megawatt generating unit at Nkula B Hydro Power Station remained out of service seven weeks after it broke down.

The delayed restoration means the country's fragile electricity supply system continues to operate below capacity at a time when demand for power is already exceeding available generation, forcing the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) to maintain load shedding schedules affecting homes, businesses and industries across the country.

Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) has disclosed that Nkula B Unit 6, which contributes 20MW to the national grid, remains on a forced outage as engineers undertake major maintenance works and wait for critical spare parts that have been delayed due to manufacturing and logistical challenges.

The development raises concerns that power shortages could persist for weeks despite earlier assurances that the unit would be back in service within a month.

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Egenco spokesperson Moses Gwaza said the utility is still waiting for the arrival of worn-out thrust bearing pads required to complete repairs on the turbine assembly.

"The original equipment manufacturers have assured us that the spare parts will be delivered in the second week of June 2026. We are, therefore, optimistic that the machine will be recommissioned before the end of this month of June," said Gwaza.

The power producer first announced the breakdown on April 20, saying the unit had suffered a technical fault and would be unavailable for approximately one month. However, nearly two months later, the machine remains idle.

While waiting for the components, engineers have been carrying out extensive rehabilitation works on the turbine assembly, including repairs to the runner, guide vanes and stay vanes.

According to Egenco, the preparatory works are intended to ensure that installation can begin immediately once the spare parts arrive, avoiding further delays in returning the machine to service.

The continued outage comes at a difficult time for the country's power sector.

Egenco says it currently has available generation capacity of 369.37MW. Yet Escom data published in May showed that evening peak demand had reached 401MW, leaving a deficit of more than 30MW before accounting for reserve requirements needed to stabilize the grid.

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The absence of the 20MW Nkula B unit therefore represents a significant gap in the country's electricity supply.

The consequences are already being felt by consumers.

Across the country, households and businesses continue to endure load shedding, with some customers experiencing power cuts lasting at least four-and-a-half hours every day.

Consumer rights advocates say restoring the unit should be treated as a national priority.

Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) Executive Director John Kapito described the prolonged outage as unfortunate, arguing that every megawatt matters in a country already struggling to meet electricity demand.

He said the restoration of the unit could help reduce the severity of load shedding currently affecting consumers.

"If the issue is about foreign exchange, relevant authorities should help to ensure the unit returns to service," said Kapito.

The outage also highlights Malawi's continued dependence on a limited number of generating assets, particularly hydroelectric plants, which account for the overwhelming majority of the country's electricity production.

Egenco's total installed generation capacity stands at 444.67MW, of which 390.15MW comes from hydro power plants, 53.22MW from thermal plants and just 1.3MW from solar generation.

Until the Nkula B unit returns to operation, consumers should expect little immediate relief from the load shedding that has become a daily reality for many households and businesses.

For now, the message from the power sector is clear: the wait for more reliable electricity is not over yet.