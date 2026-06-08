Malawi: Shepherd Bushiri Foundation Assures Chayera of Support, Says Project Will Be Fast-Tracked

The Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) has assured Malawians that the assistance promised to Mr. Crisford Chayera remains firmly on course, with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri personally directing the Foundation to expedite the implementation of the project.

In a statement issued on Monday through the Office of the Communications Director, the Foundation said it remains fully committed to delivering the support pledged to Chayera and is already working to ensure that the assistance reaches him within the shortest possible time.

The assurance comes amid recent public debate and social media discussions surrounding the promised intervention.

According to the Foundation, the matter has since been clarified following receipt of an apology from Chayera, who distanced himself from controversial social media publications that sparked public discussion.

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"We have received a communique of apology from Mr. Chayera, and we acknowledge his clear and unequivocal position that he neither authored nor endorsed the statements contained in the post," reads part of the statement signed by Communications Director Aubrey Kusakala.

The Foundation said Chayera had expressed sincere regret over the confusion and division caused by the publications and had made it clear that the views circulating online did not represent his position.

With the issue addressed, SBF says its focus remains on fulfilling its commitment to Chayera while continuing its broader mission of serving vulnerable communities across Malawi and beyond.

The Foundation emphasized that the assistance pledged to Chayera is not an isolated act of charity but part of a long-standing humanitarian programme that has touched thousands of lives through infrastructure development, housing projects, education initiatives and community empowerment interventions.

Over the years, SBF has emerged as one of the country's most visible charitable organizations, undertaking projects aimed at restoring dignity and improving living conditions for vulnerable populations.

Among its notable interventions is the construction of houses for victims displaced by Cyclone Freddy in Mulanje, providing shelter and hope to families who lost everything during one of Malawi's most devastating natural disasters.

The Foundation also financed and facilitated the construction of the Namulenga Bridge, a project that has improved mobility and accessibility for thousands of residents who previously struggled to access essential services and markets.

In Lilongwe's Kabudula area, SBF has built houses for elderly citizens, offering secure and decent accommodation to some of society's most vulnerable members.

The Foundation is also continuing to finance the construction of Tiyamika Orphanage in Mchinji, a project expected to provide care, protection and opportunities to orphaned and vulnerable children.

In the education sector, SBF has constructed a secondary school in Rumphi and is currently supporting the construction of teachers' houses in the area, a move aimed at improving learning conditions and strengthening education delivery in rural communities.

The Foundation says these projects reflect its commitment to uplifting communities regardless of political affiliation, religious background or social status.

"These projects demonstrate the Foundation's unwavering commitment to uplifting communities regardless of background, political affiliation, or religious belief," the statement said.

SBF further revealed that Prophet Bushiri has personally instructed its team to prioritize the Chayera project, underscoring his determination to ensure that the promised support materializes without unnecessary delay.

"The Foundation is therefore working diligently to ensure that the pledged support is delivered within the shortest possible time," the statement added.

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As discussions surrounding the matter continue online, the Foundation has also appealed to members of the public to exercise caution when consuming information on social media, urging people to verify facts before drawing conclusions or sharing unverified claims.

The Foundation maintained that its primary focus remains humanitarian service and development work that creates tangible change in people's lives.

For Chayera, the assurance offers renewed hope that the assistance promised to him remains intact. For the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation, however, officials say his case represents just one chapter in a much broader mission--one that continues to invest in homes, schools, bridges, orphanages and community projects designed to restore dignity and improve lives across Malawi.