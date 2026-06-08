Nigeria: Insecurity Frightening, Nigerians Bleeding, African Church Primate Tells Govt

The Primate and Spiritual Head of The African Church, Nigeria and Overseas, His Eminence Julius Osayande Abbe, has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity, warning that the worsening situation is causing widespread fear and suffering across the country.

Abbe spoke in Lagos during the investiture of new archbishops, consecration of bishops and elevation of archdeacons. He also announced support for the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN's planned national mourning over insecurity.

Describing the situation as "frightening," he lamented the continued abduction of citizens, including schoolchildren.

"The level of insecurity in this country is so frightening. When you leave your home, you don't have a guarantee that you will return safely. This is really very sad," he said.

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Speaking on kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers reportedly held for over two weeks, he said: "The parents and families of those children in captivity are crying. Nigerians are bleeding. They should come to our help. Politicians should think more about our safety and security. Politics should never be played with human lives."

Abbe said churches in Northern Nigeria had suffered persecution, with buildings razed and members' farms and properties destroyed.

He disclosed that CAN had declared June 14 a Black Sunday following deliberations on insecurity at a meeting in Abuja.

"We resolved to declare a period of mourning for our dear country. June 14 has been declared a Black Sunday," he said.

The Primate also urged church members to obtain voter cards and participate actively in elections, while newly elevated clerics were charged to serve with humility, integrity and dedication.