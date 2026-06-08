Zimbabwe: Biti Visits UK, Addresses Zimbabweans On Impact of CAB3

FORMER Finance Minister Tendai Biti addressed Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at a public meeting focused on the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB 3).

The gathering was hosted by the UK Chapter of the Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) Federation at Leicester University's John Foster Hall. The event was open to the public and proceeded without incident.

Biti, who serves as National Convener of the CDF Federation, spoke to attendees drawn from across the UK. He said the meeting was called in response to CAB 3 and to discuss constitutionalism, human rights, and the rule of law.

During his address, Biti stated that the CDF Federation is not a political party but a civic movement.

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"It is a civic movement dedicated to upholding the Constitution, protecting human rights, and advocating for the rule of law principles that belong to all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation," he said.

Biti, a lawyer with experience in constitutional matters, also urged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to acquire new skills while abroad. He said such skills would be needed to contribute to national development in the future.

He outlined his vision for a Zimbabwe where "opportunities are accessible to all, key sectors function effectively, and systems work efficiently so that every citizen can thrive and benefit equally."

Organisers reported a large turnout, with some attendees registering as CDF members on the day. Discussions at the event noted that nearly half of Zimbabwe's voting-age population now lives outside the country and that the diaspora contributes significantly to the economy through remittances.

The meeting forms part of ongoing engagements by Zimbabweans abroad on governance and constitutional issues.