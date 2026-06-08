PROCEEDINGS in a murder trial at the Bulawayo High Court were briefly adjourned June 3, 2026, after a stray cat entered the courtroom and disrupted the session.

The incident occurred during the trial of 19-year-old Bright Tshuma of Nkulumane, who faced a charge of murder. Court records state the accused stabbed the deceased with a Colombia CCCP AK47 knife.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), a brown cat walked into the courtroom during the special sitting and moved toward the bench, prompting the presiding judge to call a short adjournment. The judge directed court officials to remove the animal.

Police officers, prison guards, and the court caretaker attempted to remove the cat but the feline moved from the accused dock to the judge's table before settling under the bench, where further attempts to remove it were unsuccessful.

The NPAZ said the disruption led to the matter being transferred to another courtroom, where proceedings resumed. The adjournment lasted several minutes.

Following the transfer, the trial continued to completion. Tshuma was convicted of murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The NPAZ reported the incident in its weekly bulletin, which focuses on crime and anti-corruption updates. The authority used the bulletin to reiterate its stance against violent crime.

Court officials confirmed the trial concluded the same day despite the earlier disruption.