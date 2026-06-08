Zimbabwe: Chivayo Splashes Cars, Cash On Boxing Icons Manyuchi and Zvenyika

Local boxing icons Charles Manyuchi and Alfonso Zvenyika have received cars and cash from businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo in recognition of their contributions to the sport.

The two former national boxing champions were presented with vehicles and cash gifts in a gesture aimed at appreciating their achievements and dedication to boxing over the years.

Manyuchi has been awarded a Toyota Fortuner 2026 GD6 and US$10,000 while Zvenyika got a Toyota Aqua US$20,000.

Manyuchi, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver welterweight champion, has been one of Zimbabwe's most successful boxers, putting the country on the international map through his exploits in the ring.

Zvenyika, who also enjoyed a distinguished boxing career, was equally honoured for his role in promoting and developing the sport in Zimbabwe.

The Mbare-born-and-bred athlete won the 1998 Commonwealth Flyweight Boxing Championship as well as the Zimbabwean and African Super Flyweight title same season.

Chivayo also gifted a Toyota Aqua and US$10,000 to Tatenda Magorokosho, wife to the late boxer Ndodana Ncube who passed away last week.