Zimbabwe Ranked Among Worst Labour Rights Violators, Placed On 'Watch List'

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has released the 13th edition of the global rights index, the only comprehensive, global annual survey of the violation of workers' rights and has placed Zimbabwe on the 'watch list'.

The 'watchlist' is the second tier of the worst violators, following the 10 worst countries that disregard workers' rights. In 2026, countries that fell into the first tier include, Argentina, Belarus, Ecuador, Egypt, Eswatini, Myanmar, Nigeria, Panama, Tunisia, and Türkiye.

Placed among seven countries, Guinea-Bissau, Israel, Liberia, Moldova, the Philippines and the United States, following a measurable increase in violations, Zimbabwe has seen a rollback of workers' rights, with decline outpacing progress in the past years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ITUC noted that arbitrary arrests and detentions of trade unionists were reported in Zimbabwe as well as in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"Zimbabwe has ranked in the fifth tier - no guarantee of rights - since the Index began in 2014. The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) is seeking to delay the 2028 elections by increasing presidential and parliamentary term limits. As workers and unions face continued State harassment and repression, Zimbabwe's rating is at further risk," the report said.

It was noted that the authorities have abused legal powers to suppress collective action and dissent, for example, through the use of digital surveillance laws.

The global organ said trade union leaders from the education sector were arrested during strikes and protests for better working conditions and fair wages underscoring that the government also changed the law in 2025 to enable ministers to label advocacy-based unions as "political" or "high risk", which can lead to their deregistration and loss of access to international funding.

Countries are rated in clusters from 1-5+ depending on their compliance with collective labour rights. There are five ratings, with 1 being the best rating and 5+ the worst rating a country could get.

Countries with a rating of 5 are the worst countries in the world to work in. While the legislation may spell out certain rights, workers have effectively no access to these rights and are therefore exposed to autocratic regimes and unfair labour practices.

While Zimbabwe is in the red zone, neighbouring Botswana's ratings have improved following reforms implemented by its new government.