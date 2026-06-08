South Africa: Why Is Nelson Mandela Bay's Legal Chief Still At Work? MPs Demand Answers

7 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

Allegations of fraud and wasting municipal funds against Nelson Mandela Bay's director of Legal Services resurfaced after mayor Babalwa Lobishe was questioned about why she was not suspended pending the outcome of her criminal case.

Internal disciplinary steps against the Nelson Mandela Bay director of Legal Services came under fire when a parliamentary committee grilled mayor Babalwa Lobishe on why an official, charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice, was still actively running the city's legal department.

Last month, Lobishe and a handpicked team made another appearance before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) amid ongoing scrutiny over governance and administrative failures in the metro.

During the session MPs asked the delegation how Nobuntu Mpongwana was still actively working at the municipality despite facing serious criminal charges, including fraud, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and defeating the ends of justice.

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Read more NMB leaders face another grilling in Parliament -- this time with a slimmed-down squad May 5, 2026 Alongside her in the dock is former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality housing boss Mvuleni Mapu.

The pair are due back in court later this week.

The matter, which dates back to 2019, relates to the termination of Gqeberha law firm Gray Moodliar (GM) as one of the municipality's legal services providers at the time.

According to the charge sheet, the City notified GM that...

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