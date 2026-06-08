South Africa: Iol's R200m Expansion Plan Marks Another Turn in the Sekunjalo Media Saga

IOL says it has secured R200m from shareholders to fund a national expansion drive. The announcement lands at a loaded moment: Iqbal Survé is stepping down as Sekunjalo chair, Independent Media is being repositioned and a court fight involving the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union has once again put the group's media history under scrutiny.

IOL has announced a R200-million shareholder-backed investment to fund what it describes as a bold national expansion strategy, which will include hiring at least 200 media workers and launching a new flagship publication, The National.

The company said the money would be used across three areas: building out national digital infrastructure and AI-powered publishing technology; expanding its editorial staff; and launching The National, a new publication aimed at readers across South Africa.

IOL chief executive Viasen Soobramoney said in an IOL article that the investment was a "decisive vote of confidence" in South African journalism and that the company intended to become the country's biggest and most impactful digital publisher within three years.

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The hiring ambition is substantial. IOL says it plans to recruit at least 200 journalists, multimedia producers, designers and digital specialists over the coming weeks, which would rapidly build one of the largest digital newsroom teams in Africa.

It is a striking move in a media market where newsrooms have mostly been shrinking, not swelling. Print circulation has collapsed, advertising revenue has splintered across global technology platforms, and many local publishers have had to choose between paywalls, donor funding, membership, events, branded content and aggressive...