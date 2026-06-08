South Africa: Busi Mavuso - Business Fixes a Pothole for R7,500, City of Joburg Spends R65,000

interview

A privately funded pothole repair costs about R7,500. The City of Johannesburg spends about R65,000. For Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso, that gap tells the story of a city in decline - and why business is prepared to help rescue it, if politicians are willing to accept scrutiny, accountability and reform.

Q: Business has set out, in the statement about Joburg, its commitment to act. How will you do so by deploying skills and talent? Is it the Eskom and Transnet model, or is it actually providing capital?

A: It's actually going to be all of those.

Maybe I must just say that, at the moment, we are not entirely clear how we're going to be called in to support. But I think we're very clear that we will come in and support, as we have offered, if we've got a credible, committed counterparty on the other side.

The reason the Business-Government Partnership worked was because the President wanted it to work. President Cyril Ramaphosa asked Discovery CEO Adrian Gore whether business could help address what was, at that stage, a national crisis.

A very clear structure was established, with responsibilities, deliverables and a clear cadence of meetings. We knew who was responsible. If there wasn't delivery, the blockages were identified and addressed.

You're going to have to have a structure like that in Johannesburg.

Q: What does a credible counterparty look like in a city?

A: It boils down to commitment.

It's someone who wants business to intervene and who...