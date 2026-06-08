South Africa: Fiery Exchanges, Weekend Negotiations and Depressing Stats As Metro Scrambles to Approve Bay Budget

The Nelson Mandela Bay council faces turbulent discussions over a controversial budget, with residents bracing for steep rate increases amid ongoing service delivery issues.

In a fiery exchange on Friday afternoon, 5 June 2026, Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member for budget and treasury Khaya Ngqisha instructed the metro's chief financial officer, Jackson Ngcelwane, not to answer Democratic Alliance questions on the controversial budget, accusing the party of obstructing its approval.

This followed pointed questions by DA councillor Gert Engelbrecht, who accused the metro administration of failing to consult Western Suburbs residents -- its largest ratepayer base -- during the drafting of the budget and integrated development plan.

FOR CONTEXT Nelson Mandela Bay residents face steep rate increases amid service delivery failures June 2, 2026 He questioned the metro's application for a 10.25% electricity tariff increase, pointing to more than R1bn in losses within the department itself. He also asked why the budget made no specific provision for streetlights or new electricity meters.

NARROW ESCAPE MP and friend survive violent knife attack on Gqeberha's unlit beachfront June 4, 2026 Ngqisha then rose and said the Democratic Alliance "deliberately boycotted" a virtual meeting set for the previous Friday, 29 May, at 6pm. "They were hoping the council would fail in its legal obligations," Ngqisha said.

DA chief whip Gustav...