South Africa: Members for Life - - the Capture of Cape Town's Planning Tribunal

In this first instalment of a three-part investigative series that reveals some of the lesser-known facts about Cape Town's development space, Daily Maverick reports on the political capture of the municipal planning tribunal, the official body that handles billions of rands per year in land-use applications. According to the national legislation, these tribunals are supposed to be independent. But the DA-led municipal council has passed a by-law that allows members to serve for life.

Excisions and additions

On page 46 of the Government Gazette of 5 August 2013, directly beneath a bold sub-header that describes what the new section will be addressing, there is a statement that leaves zero room for interpretation.

"The term of office of members of a Municipal Planning Tribunal is five years or such shorter period as the Municipal Council may determine," it notes, "provided that a member may not serve as a member for a continuous period of 10 years."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement, which comprises section 37(1) of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act of 2013, otherwise known as Spluma, is intended, by its very nature, to safeguard the independence of municipal planning tribunals (MPTs) across the country.

As the drafters of the legislation were well aware, given the commercial influence that MPTs can typically wield, such independence is critical to the clean and transparent functioning of local governments. In a booming property market such as Cape Town's, where the MPT decides on all category 1 land-use applications -- rezonings, subdivisions, permanent departures, removal of restrictive title deed conditions -- it has the power to more than quadruple a property's value.

On 30 June 2025, according...