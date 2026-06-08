Kenya: Golden Handshake for Gor As Ruto Blesses Premier League Champions With More Millions

7 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Gor Mahia's financial windfall in the aftermath of their 22nd FKF Premier League title continues, following a Ksh 10 million reward from President William Ruto.

While on a visit to State House on Sunday afternoon, K'Ogalo were awarded the bounty, a personal donation from the President to aid their preparations for next season's Caf Champions League campaign.

Gor clinched the league crown after amassing 69 points over 35 games, ahead of arch-rivals AFC Leopards who could only manage five less.

While receiving the FKF Premier League trophy at State House, Ruto congratulated Charles Akonnor's men for another great feat in their storied history that consists of various firsts.

Furthermore, each of the players as well as members of the technical bench will walk away with Ksh 100,000 as a reward for the outstanding contribution to K'Ogalo's cause.

More to follow...

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