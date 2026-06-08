Ethiopia: National Election Board Says Most Constituencies Declared Election Results

Addis Ababa — Out of the targeted 1,138 constituencies, about 825 constituencies have declared election results, according to the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

Briefing the media today, National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Chairperson Melatwork Hailu said vote counting has continued across polling stations under various constituencies.

Distance between polling stations and constituencies, a huge number of candidates, and polling stations are stated among the reasons for the delay in transferring the results.

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The Chairperson further affirmed that transferring vote counts to constituencies has been progressing well.

As the Board has various platforms for complaints related to the election, she said it has acted accordingly to provide urgent and timely responses.

The chairperson said the board has resolved various complaints received during the election process based on the nature of the complaints and in accordance with the election law.

Melatwork commended the role of local and international election observers and welcomed the constructive recommendations they made.

Recall that more than 10,438 candidates from 42 political parties contested for seats in the House of People's Representatives and regional councils, which is described as the largest and most administratively sophisticated exercise of democratic participation in Ethiopia's history.

The African Union and IGAD Election Observation Missions to the 2026 Ethiopian election have commended the significant milestone in the country's democratic and electoral evolution at the joint press briefing of their preliminary findings on Wednesday.

The African Union Election Observation Mission, comprising 83 observers from 37 African countries and led by former President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, assessed the election as "conducted within a legal and institutional framework that broadly supports democratic governance."

The IGAD Election Observation Mission, led by former Vice President of Uganda Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe, confirmed in its published preliminary report that ballot boxes were correctly sealed in every station observed, that party agents were present throughout, and that the election represented major institutional, administrative, and technological progress.

Following the successful conclusion of the general election, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended his gratitude to every Ethiopian citizen who participated, to NEBE and its more than 350,000 deployed officials, to the security forces who protected the process, and to the African and regional observer missions whose presence affirmed Ethiopia's commitment to democratic accountability.