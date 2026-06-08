Mozambique: Shock and Grief Over the Killing of the Bishop of Quelimane, Osório Citora Afonso

Quelimane — The Catholic Church in Mozambique is mourning the death of Bishop Osório Citora Afonso, IMC, Bishop of the Diocese of Quelimane. The news - reported to Fides by local sources - has caused shock and grief to the entire Catholic community, as well as amongst the many people who knew him. The bishop was found dead on the morning of 6 June at his episcopal residence in Quelimane, having been fatally shot in the chest. The National Criminal Investigation Service has opened an investigation. At present, no confirmed details have been released regarding the circumstances of the killing or the identity of those responsible.

The entire community mourns the death of the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Quelimane, established in 1954, whose patron saint is Our Lady of Liberation. The Diocese has announced that a memorial Mass will be celebrated today, June 6, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. The service will take place at the Parish of Our Lady of Liberation - Quelimane Cathedral. The announcement was made by the Diocesan Council of Consultors following the news of the bishop's sudden death.

Known affectionately to many as "Don Osório," the bishop served as an official of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches (2017 to 2023), maintaining close ties with the Dicastery thereafter.

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He was also a close collaborator of Fides News Agency, with which he continued to share information until only a few weeks ago about the life of the local Church and the grave situation of violence and conflict affecting the country.

Deep condolences were expressed by the President of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo. In his message, he stated that "the death of Bishop Osório represents an irreparable loss for Mozambican society and for the Christian community," highlighting the bishop's witness of humility, pastoral dedication, and commitment to promoting the values of peace and reconciliation."

A member of the Consolata Missionary Institute, Citora served as Secretary of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique, Bishop of Quelimane since August 2025, and, since April of this year, was also interim Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Beira, appointed by Pope Leo XIV.

The territory of the Diocese of Quelimane covers 57,798 square kilometres and currently comprises 29 parishes and missions, with around 1,930 Christian communities and 1,366,593 Catholics, according to statistics from 2025.