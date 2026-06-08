Namibia: Over 600 Seek Review of Cran's Starlink Decision

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) has received 624 applications from the public and interested stakeholders requesting it to reconsider its decision on the licence application submitted by Starlink Internet Services Namibia (Pty) Ltd.

Cran communication and consumer relations executive Mufaro Nesongano said this on Monday.

In March, the government rejected Starlink's application for a licence to operate in Namibia.

Nesongano said none of the reconsideration applications were submitted by Starlink itself.

According to the regulator, all 624 applications came from members of the public and other interested parties who were dissatisfied with the decision.

Cran says aggrieved persons had been given an opportunity to request reconsideration within the period prescribed by law.

Nesongano said the authority is aware of the public interest surrounding the matter and will follow the required legal processes.

"Cran acknowledges the public interest in this matter and wishes to assure all stakeholders that the reconsideration applications received will be handled through the established legal and regulatory processes," he said.

He said all applications received will be processed in line with the Communications Act of 2009 and other applicable regulatory requirements.