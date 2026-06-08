Tunisia: Kais Saïed Hosts National Team Members Before Leaving for FIFA World Cup

Tunis, June 7 — President Kais Saïed on Sunday hosted the national team members before their departure to participate in the FIFA World Cup.

During the meeting, the Head of State laid emphasis on the national responsibility incumbent upon each player, adding that they must all bear in mind that they represent Tunisia, carry the national flag and strive to raise it high wherever they go.

Saïed stated on this occasion that "the days of participating just for the sake of participating are over", calling on the entire delegation to embrace a spirit of challenge and a will to win.

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He pointed out the need to go into this competition with determination and confidence in Tunisia's capacities.

The President of the Republic considered that "the culture of defeat is worse than defeat itself" in all fields, urging everyone to accomplish their mission with unwavering determination and a winning spirit

The Head of State recalled several milestones in the history of Tunisia's participation in sport competitions, in both team and individual disciplines.

He underlined that many of these performances remain etched in the public memory, as Tunisian athletes had impressed the world.

"Tunisia is still capable of astonishing the world as long as it retains a deep and unshakeable faith in its ability to face up to the various challenges," Saïed stated.

He concluded by asserting that "the scoreboard may well shine with a result, but what truly matters is what will be inscribed in letters of gold on the page of history".