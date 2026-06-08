Sudan: Kabbashi Meets UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Sudan

8 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, received on Sunday at his office the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto.

The meeting discussed current political and security developments in the country, ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability, and the outcomes of consultations conducted by the Pentagonal Mechanism, which includes the African Union, IGAD, the Arab League, the United Nations, and the European Union.

Read the original article on SNA.

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