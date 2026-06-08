Kenya: Airtel Opens Four New Customer Care Centres in Nairobi

Nairobi — Airtel Kenya has opened four new customer service centres in Nairobi as the telecommunications operator moves to meet growing demand for mobile connectivity, digital services and mobile financial solutions.

The new facilities are located at Development House in Nairobi's Central Business District, Freedom Heights in Lang'ata, Magunas Superstores in Utawala and Garden City Mall.

Customers visiting the centres will be able to access a range of services including SIM card registration and replacement, Airtel Money support, customer onboarding, device support, and voice and data solutions for both individual and business users.

The expansion comes as demand for digital services and mobile financial products continues to rise across Kenya, driven by increasing smartphone adoption and growing reliance on digital payments.

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Airtel Kenya Managing Director Ashish Malhotra said the investment underscores the company's commitment to improving customer access and service delivery.

"As Nairobi continues to grow and evolve, so do the needs of our customers. We are seeing increasing demand for reliable connectivity, digital services and mobile financial solutions," said Malhotra.

"These new customer touchpoints are designed to make it easier for customers to access Airtel products, services and support wherever they are, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience."

The new centres form part of Airtel Kenya's broader strategy to strengthen its retail footprint and enhance customer engagement as competition intensifies in the telecommunications and mobile money sectors.

By Milka Osano