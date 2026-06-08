Sudan: Minister of Higher Education Praises Stability of Conditions At Al-Gadarif University

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa, emphasized the importance of stability in academic and administrative conditions across higher education institutions. He praised the stability achieved by the University of Al-Gadarif and the efforts exerted by its administration to ensure the continuation of the educational and research process.

This came during a meeting on Sunday at his office with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Al-Gadarif, Professor Ibtisam Al-Jack, in the presence of the Acting Director of the Ministerial Executive Office, Dr. Osman Monofal Jalib.

The Minister listened to a comprehensive briefing on the course of academic and administrative performance at the university, ongoing efforts to complete educational process requirements, and the provision of an appropriate environment for students and faculty members. The briefing also covered future plans aimed at developing academic performance and scientific research, alongside enhancing the university's role in community service.

Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa commended the role played by the university administration in maintaining academic stability and sustaining both academic and extracurricular activities. He affirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting higher education institutions and enabling them to fulfill their scientific and national mission to the fullest extent.

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The Minister pointed out that the stability of universities represents a fundamental pillar for the success of state plans aimed at developing the higher education and scientific research system, praising the efforts of the University of Al-Gadarif's administration during this phase.

For her part, Professor Ibtisam Al-Jack expressed her appreciation for the interest of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and its continuous monitoring of university conditions. She affirmed the continuation of efforts to enhance academic stability and upgrade institutional and scientific performance at the university, thereby contributing to the achievement of higher education goals and supporting development and community service efforts.