Sudan: Blue Nile Governor Receives Darfur Region Governor Minnawi

Al-Damazin — Governor of the Blue Nile Region and Chairman of the Regional Security Committee Lieutenant General Ahmed Al-Omda Badi, accompanied by members of the regional government, security committee, regular forces, and the Secretary-General of the Government, received Sunday at the entrance to Al-Damazin city Governor of the Darfur Region, Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement, and supervisor of the Joint Force, along with a number of Joint Force commanders.

Following the reception ceremony, Minnawi and the accompanying delegation, alongside the regional governor, visited the command headquarters of the Fourth Infantry Division. During the visit, Minnawi reviewed the overall security situation, recent military gains, and ongoing efforts to complete the liberation of the region and cleanse it of the remnants of the rebel Al-Dagalo militia.

Speaking after the briefing, Minnawi said the visit came within the framework of tours aimed at supporting the major national cause amid targeting and aggression intended to dismantle Sudan's unity through the influx of weapons and mercenaries from neighboring countries.

He referred to Sudan's historical support for neighboring states through principles of good neighborliness and humanitarian assistance, while expressing surprise at the positions of some neighboring countries whose territories, he said, were being used to infiltrate mercenaries and armed groups to destabilize the country and terrorize civilians.

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Minnawi declared that Al-Kormuk would be liberated and that Sudan's borders would be protected by the country's youth, men, and women.

Governor Ahmed Al-Omda Badi praised Minnawi's support for the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Joint Forces, as well as their sacrifices in the Battle of Dignity. He stressed the noble objectives of the Juba Peace Agreement, foremost among them safeguarding the unity of the country and establishing a professional national army.

Commander of the Fourth Infantry Division Major General Ismail Al-Tayib Hussein also commended the sacrifices of the Joint Forces in efforts to liberate Darfur and expel the rebel militia from the region.