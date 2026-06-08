Sudan: Al-Eisir Reviews Completion of First Phase of Support for Sudan's Media Sector

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Professor Khalid Al-Eisir, accompanied by the Ministry's undersecretaries and a representative of the Defense Industries System, reviewed the completion of the first phase of support provided by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to the media sector and media institutions in Sudan.

The initiative began with support to the Sudanese General Authority for Radio and Television through the rehabilitation of studios and the provision of equipment aimed at advancing media operations within the institution. Al-Eisir described the phase as an important step within the efforts led by the Presidency to rebuild Sudan's media institutions and develop radio and television broadcasting.

For his part, Director General of the Sudanese General Authority for Radio and Television Ibrahim Al-Bazie expressed gratitude to the TSC President for supporting reconstruction and development projects in the media sector. He also commended the continued follow-up by the Defense Industries System and its Director General Mirghani Idris, in addition to praising the major role played by television sector employees during the Battle of Dignity.