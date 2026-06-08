Sudan: Infrastructure and Transport Minister Discusses Cooperation Opportunities in Cairo

Cairo — Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Saif Al-Nasr Al-Tijani Haroun discussed prospects for cooperation and strategic partnerships during his Sunday visit to the headquarters of the Arab Organization for Marketing, affiliated with the Council of Arab Economic Unity in Cairo.

The discussions focused on supporting recovery and reconstruction efforts in Sudan, particularly in the infrastructure and transport sectors.

The Minister was received by Engineer Hisham Awad, Engineer Mohamed Wadaa, advisers from the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Economic Unity, representatives of specialized Arab transport federations, and members of the Egyptian and Arab private sectors.

The head of the Arab Organization for Marketing affirmed the institution's commitment to broadening cooperation with Sudan and supporting projects aimed at accelerating recovery and reconstruction through sustainable development and investment partnerships in infrastructure and transport.

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For his part, Minister Haroun praised the role played by joint Arab institutions in supporting development, reaffirming Sudan's openness to Arab investments, particularly in transport, roads, seaports, river transport, and civil aviation.

He also reviewed the Ministry's priorities for the coming phase, including developing a safe and sustainable transport network, rehabilitating transport infrastructure, and enhancing the efficiency of Sudanese ports and airlines to support economic development and stimulate investment.

The two sides agreed on the importance of a proposal to organize a Sudanese-Egyptian Smart Transport Conference during the third quarter of the current year to explore available opportunities and strengthen bilateral partnerships in transport fields.