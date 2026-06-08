Sudan: Phase Two of 2026 High School Certificate Control Operations Begins in Khartoum

8 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The second phase of the High School Certificate control operations for the deferred 2026 batch -- the coding stage -- commenced Sunday in Khartoum State, with the participation of 1,300 male and female teachers from different states across Sudan.

Minister of Education and National Pedagogy Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Haggar addressed the participating teachers, in the presence of the Ministry's Undersecretary Dr. Ahmed Khalifa Omar and Director of Sudan Examinations Mua'tasim Ali Al-Sheikh.

The Minister commended the efforts of the Sudanese Armed Forces and all parties that contributed to preparing the environment for holding the examinations, which were sat by more than 564,000 students.

He stressed that the success of the examinations constituted a national epic in which all Sudanese people took part, praising the major role played by the Sudan Examinations Administration through its early preparations and precise organization of the examination process.

Dr. Haggar further highlighted the attention accorded by the Government of Hope to teachers' issues, referring to the recent decisions issued by Prime Minister Kamil Idris aimed at supporting teachers and improving their conditions, in addition to the formation of a national committee for educational development.

He also announced that the grading phase is scheduled to begin during the second week of June, with the participation of approximately 6,000 teachers from various states of Sudan, expressing his wishes for success to the control personnel and the students.

Read the original article on SNA.

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