Rwanda: How Cok Plans to Create Over 50,000 Jobs Annually

The City of Kigali aims to create nearly 50,000 jobs annually, building on employment gains recorded during the 2025/26 financial year.

Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya, the city's spokesperson, said Kigali had already surpassed its employment target, creating 51,145 jobs against a target of 49,600 as of the end of May 2026.

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She attributed the achievement to investments in infrastructure, technology, entrepreneurship, and youth-focused employment programmes aimed at expanding economic opportunities across the capital.

According to Ntirenganya, major sources of job creation include construction and infrastructure projects such as roads, housing developments, public facilities, and urban upgrades.

Trade and commerce have also generated significant employment opportunities, while the information and communication technology (ICT) sector continues to drive digital jobs, innovation, and technology-enabled services.

Tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, and industrial production have further expanded employment opportunities, alongside transport and logistics, arts, culture, and creative industries, which continue to provide jobs, particularly for young people.

Wetland rehabilitation and environmental management programmes have also contributed to employment creation while supporting sustainability efforts.

The city has additionally promoted job creation through start-up support initiatives, entrepreneurship development programmes, workplace learning, and internship-to-employment schemes that help graduates transition into wage employment and self-employment.

Youth employment has also been boosted through youth-led cooperatives that provide cleaning and environmental maintenance services across Kigali.

"Surpassing our annual employment target is a strong indication that Kigali's economy continues to create opportunities for residents, especially young people. Our focus has been on sectors that generate sustainable jobs while also improving the quality of urban life," Ntirenganya said.

She added: "We are intentionally supporting programmes that combine economic empowerment with community development and environmental sustainability. Youth-led cooperatives are becoming an important source of decent work and entrepreneurship."

The city also credits workplace learning and internship-to-employment programmes for helping graduates secure jobs and create their own businesses.

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Last week, the City of Kigali hosted the Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Education, Technology and Youth as part of efforts to monitor government programmes aimed at creating jobs.

Senators noted that employment creation is also being supported by private sector companies, youth support centres such as YEGO Centres and Business Incubation Centres, skills training programmes aligned with labour market needs, internship opportunities, and initiatives that help small and medium enterprises access financing.

Among the initiatives supporting youth employment is Kazispace, a job-matching platform that connects job seekers with employers, internships, training opportunities, and professional networks.

Dieudonné Tumukunde Bizagwira, founder and CEO of Kazispace, said the platform is helping expand employment opportunities nationwide.

"By this time next year, Kazispace will have helped many more people secure jobs, and the platform will also have created employment opportunities for different youth working across the country," he said.

Bizagwira said the platform plans to expand digital inclusion through nationwide outreach and training programmes.

"We have a programme to train young people at the beginning of the year in different parts of the country so they can help others register on the Kazispace platform and increase their chances of connecting with people seeking the services they provide through bookings on the platform," he explained.

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He emphasised the importance of technology and innovation in sustaining Kigali's employment growth.

"To sustain and exceed Kigali's employment creation targets in 2027, investment in digital jobs, innovation, and technology-enabled services is essential. We are proud to support this vision by connecting job seekers, freelancers, informal workers, and employers through a single digital platform that expands economic opportunities and strengthens the future of work in Rwanda," Bizagwira said.

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Addressing challenges

City authorities say they will continue investing in sectors with high employment potential while strengthening partnerships with the private sector, training institutions, and innovation hubs.

However, during the Senate committee visit, Chairperson Senator Adrie Umuhire noted that although factories and economic zones are creating jobs, lengthy licensing procedures continue to discourage investment. She called on relevant institutions to streamline approval processes.

Senators also identified high electricity costs in commercial centres and marketplaces as a challenge requiring attention. They stressed the need for improved infrastructure in industrial zones to support business growth and urged greater investment in small industries to help them become more competitive.

Stakeholders further highlighted the importance of addressing waste and water management challenges affecting industries across the city.