Rwanda Marks Governance Milestone As First Accredited Directors Graduate

Twenty-three executives have graduated as Rwanda's first certified directors under an internationally accredited governance programme, a milestone expected to strengthen boardroom leadership, improve corporate accountability, and raise governance standards across the country, according to participants.

The graduation ceremony took place on June 5 at Kigali Golf Course and brought together business leaders, board members, government officials, and the British High Commissioner to Rwanda.

The certification programme, delivered by African Voice of Directors (AvD) in partnership with the UK-based Institute of Directors (IoD), has trained more than 120 board members and executives over the past 30 months.

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Graduates underline integrity and accountability in boardrooms

Speaking during the ceremony, Jean Bosco Iyacu, Chief Executive Officer of the Mojaloop Foundation and one of the graduates, said the training equipped participants with critical leadership skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

"Much has been given to us and therefore much is expected of us. We must continue building a culture of professionalism, accountability, transparency, integrity and sustainable business practices," he stated.

Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali and a graduate of the programme, noted that the Institute of Directors training covers finance, strategy and legal governance.

"We believe it will help us compare our governance practices with those of leading companies internationally and improve governance, finance and strategy within the organisations we serve," she said.

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Training addresses gap in board leadership and corporate governance skills

Jean Paul Kajangwe, Managing Director of African voice of Directors, said the programme was introduced after recognising a gap in board leadership training in the country.

"The training helps leaders make better decisions, resulting in stronger organisational performance and improved outcomes for employees and stakeholders."

He said there are plans to expand the programme to more board members and executives across the country and the continent.

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"Our vision is for Rwanda to become a hub for corporate governance where people from across Africa come to learn and develop their governance skills," he stated.

Kajangwe also said that the partnership with the Institute of Directors UK brings internationally recognised governance standards to Rwanda and supports ongoing efforts to strengthen governance reforms, improve institutional performance and foster a competitive investment environment.

Programme seen as boost to governance standards and investor confidence

The British High Commissioner to Rwanda, Alison Thorpe, said strong governance remains a key foundation for economic growth and investor confidence.

"Rwanda's reputation for ease of doing business and its strong stance against corruption continue to attract international investors, including British companies seeking to expand into Africa."

"This programme shows that good governance is about building trust with investors, employees and customers. Where governance is strong, opportunity follows," she said.