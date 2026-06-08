Rwanda: So... When Are You Getting Married?

opinion

In a world that urges us to chase our dreams, build financial security, travel, and "find ourselves," there is another message waiting around every corner: settle down already.

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We are told to take our time becoming who we want to be but expected to meet life milestones on a schedule that often ignores today's realities. These expectations do not merely coexist; they collide.

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Today, many of us have student debts, loans; many in their late twenties and early thirties are expected to have a car or a piece of land, and settle down. The average cost of a wedding is in the millions now, a number that climbs higher every year while wages stay frustratingly flat. And yet, when a 27-year-old says they're not ready for marriage, the response is often not "that makes complete sense", it's concern. Pity, even. We are being rushed toward a finish line that keeps moving.

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Currently, marriage isn't just a personal milestone. It is the moment your family exhales. The moment you prove you were raised right. The moment your parents can answer "and what about your children?" with pride rather than deflection.

This is not malice. It is love, expressed through the framework that worked for previous generations. But what worked at 23 in 1990 does not automatically work at 27 in 2026. The economic landscape is different. The social landscape is different. What we want from a partner; emotional intelligence, shared values, genuine compatibility is harder to find and slower to build than it used to be.

We are not failing to meet the timeline. The timeline is failing to meet us.

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What doesn't get said loudly enough is what that constant rushing does to a person. The weight of feeling perpetually behind, not just financially, not just professionally, but now romantically, it existentially accumulates. Quietly at first. Then not so quietly.

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For many in our generation, the gap between who we are and who we're supposed to be by now has become a direct road to anxiety and depression. The question "when are you getting married?" sounds harmless. But when you hear it at every turn, it starts to sound like "why aren't you enough yet?" Nobody warns you that the loneliest feeling isn't being single, it's being made to feel like something is wrong with you for it.

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Here is what gets buried under all the noise: we want to marry someone we've genuinely chosen, not because the clock was ticking. To build a life, not just a wedding. To have the stability a meaningful partnership can offer, but we also know that rushing into the wrong commitment is its own kind of devastation.

We've watched enough marriages collapse to understand that a wedding is not a solution. It is a beginning that deserves to be taken seriously. This is not a piece telling the older generation that they were wrong. It is not an argument that marriage is outdated or that independence is always better than commitment.

It is simply this: a request for space. Space to figure out who we are before we figure out who to be with. To build financial ground solid enough to hold a shared life. Space to find the kind of love we actually believe in, not the kind we settled for because we were afraid of the alternative.

So, the next time you feel the urge to ask, maybe try a different question. Ask if we're okay, or happy, because if you walk up to someone already carrying the weight of rent, debt, family responsibilities, emotional wounds, and a world on fire, and your opening line is "when are you getting married?", don't be surprised if we don't answer at all.

The writer is a psychiatric nurse, exploring the emotional landscapes we rarely talk about.