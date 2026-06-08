Malawi: Over 254,000 Learners Begin Pslce Examinations As Maneb Tightens Security

A total of 254,486 Standard Eight learners across Malawi today begin sitting for the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations, marking one of the most important milestones in their academic journey.

The examinations, administered by the Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb), start with an English paper at 8am and will conclude on Wednesday with an Arts and Life Skills paper.

The number represents an increase from last year's 247,958 candidates, reflecting the growing number of learners progressing through the country's primary education system.

As hundreds of thousands of candidates take their seats in examination rooms nationwide, Maneb has assured the public that stringent security measures have been put in place to safeguard the integrity of the examinations.

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Maneb Executive Director Dorothy Nampota recently said the examinations would continue to benefit from the support of State security agencies under existing cooperation agreements.

"We will continue working with the State security agencies, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS). MDF and MPS will undertake their mutually agreed roles," Nampota said.

Under the arrangement, MDF is responsible for securing examination materials storage facilities while the Malawi Police Service provides security at examination centres across the country.

Nampota said the security arrangements are guided by three-year Memoranda of Understanding signed in 2024 between Maneb and the two institutions, covering the period from 2024 to 2026.

The examinations come against the backdrop of strong performance recorded in last year's PSLCE results.

In 2025, a total of 247,958 candidates, comprising 120,122 boys and 127,836 girls, sat the examinations.

Of these, 216,972 candidates passed, translating to a national pass rate of 87.5 percent.

Male candidates recorded a pass rate of 90.61 percent, while female candidates achieved 84.56 percent.

The results represented an overall increase of 1.34 percentage points compared to the previous year, signalling gradual improvement in learner performance.

Across the country, many candidates have expressed confidence and optimism ahead of the examinations.

In Zomba, 12-year-old Miracle Jambo said he has prepared thoroughly and hopes to excel as he pursues his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

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"I am well prepared for the examinations," he said.

Another candidate, 12-year-old Princess Mountain, said she is determined to perform well and eventually become a surgeon.

The learners' confidence was echoed by leaders and education stakeholders who have been encouraging candidates to remain focused during the examination period.

On Saturday, Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Constituency Grace Kwelepeta organised a motivational gathering for candidates in her constituency, bringing together 1,334 learners who are sitting the examinations this year.

Speaking at Domasi, Kwelepeta urged the candidates to work hard and remain determined as they write examinations that could shape their future educational opportunities.

For many learners, the next three days will determine their progression to secondary education and bring them one step closer to their career ambitions.

As examination papers begin rolling out across the country, all eyes will be on the more than quarter of a million candidates hoping to join the growing number of successful PSLCE graduates recorded in recent years.