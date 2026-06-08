Rwanda: Who Could Replace Yakan At Gisagara VC?

With the departure of Laurence Yakan Guma, Gisagara VC faces the important task of appointing a new head coach to steer one of Rwanda's most ambitious volleyball clubs.

Although the club's management has yet to reveal its plans, speculation is already mounting over who could take charge of the Southern Province side ahead of the new season.

ALSO READ: Gisagara VC, Yakan part ways

Times Sport takes a look at some of the coaches currently available who could emerge as frontrunners for the Gisagara VC job.

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Fidele Nyirimana

Former Gisagara VC head coach Fidele Nyirimana is arguably the leading candidate to make a return to the club he handled three years ago.

During his spell at Gisagara VC, Nyirimana made history by guiding the club to a bronze medal at the 2022 African Men's Volleyball Club Championship, which at the time was the best-ever continental finish by a Rwandan men's club.

The milestone stood until the 2026 edition, when Police VC claimed silver and REG secured bronze to surpass and match the country's growing success on the continental stage.

The veteran coach has built an impressive trophy cabinet throughout his career, winning the national league title, Carre d'As, Genocide Memorial Tournament, Kayumba Memorial Tournament, Rutsindura Memorial Tournament, KAVC Memorial Tournament and the Gisaka Open Tournament.

ALSO READ: Guerin wants to make Rwanda Africa's best

After leaving Gisagara, he joined Kepler VC and guided the newcomers to the playoffs in their debut season. Although they lost to APR VC in the semifinals, Kepler finished runners-up, further underlining Nyirimana's credentials as one of the country's top coaches.

Peter Kamasa

Peter Kamasa is another experienced tactician available on the market and could be an attractive option for Gisagara.

He is best remembered for leading APR Women's Volleyball Club to the CAVB Zone V Club Championship title after defeating Kenya Pipeline Company, making APR the first Rwandan women's club to achieve the feat.

Kamasa also served as assistant coach when REG won the 2018/19 national league title under Benon Bavuga Mugisha.

His coaching career includes spells at Kirehe VC, REG VC, RwandAir VC, RRA VC and EAUR VC. Having parted ways with APR WVC before the second phase of the 2025/26 season, Kamasa is currently unattached and possesses the experience needed to fit Gisagara's ambitions.

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Pierre Marchal Kwizera

Pierre Marchal Kwizera is another coach whose experience could make him a strong contender.

Widely regarded as one of Rwanda's volleyball legends, Kwizera enjoyed success both as a player and as a coach with REG.

ALSO READ: How champions REG VC rose from underdogs to comeback masters

As a middle blocker, he helped REG secure its first league title in the 2018/19 season before later returning to the club as head coach in 2022.

In his first season in charge, he ended REG's three-year trophy drought by winning the Taxpayers Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Gisagara VC. He also guided the club to the top of the regular season standings during a fiercely competitive campaign featuring APR VC and Gisagara VC.