Zimbabwe: Kaindu Focusing On Pushing Hardrock to Survive Relegation Despite Reclaiming Top Spot On PSL Log Table

HARDROCK FC coach Kelvin Kaindu insists his side's primary target remains relegation survival, despite reclaiming top spot on the league table.

The Kwekwe-based outfit moved back to the summit following a 3-0 win over Simba Bhora Sunday at Chahwanda stadium.

With pressure to keep up with Scottland FC and CAPS United in the title race, Hardrock FC came determined for a positive result as they scooped a 2-0 first half lead, thanks to striker Washington Navaya who scored a brace (32 and 42 minutes).

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Kaindu's side then sealed its victory in the 74th minute when Simba Bhora defender deflected into his own net an effort from Samuel Makawa.

Sunday's result saw Hardrock moving to 31 points, the same with Scottland and CAPS United, however, superior goal difference has put them on top.

When asked about his team's move to retain top spot after during post-match press conference, Kaindu was quick to play down any title ambitions, stressing that survival remains the club's main objective.

"Our focus remains to survive relegation. We are a new team and obvious we need to adjust first, and I actually think we are in the right direction.

"Whatever will come our way as we go, we will see but so far that is the target," said Kaindu.

Hardrock FC is one of the four promoted Premier Soccer League teams this season, however, they seem to be challenging for the title basing on their investments.

The Kwekwe based side boast of owning Chahwanda Stadium which is awaiting CAF inspection and was one of the big spenders during the pre-season transfer business.