Zimbabwe: Shock As Three Bodies Retrieved From Budiriro 3 Sewer Pool After Suspected Council Negligence

8 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THREE bodies were retrieved from a pool of sewerage in Budiriro 3 in Harare over the weekend after what residents say was an open excavation left by council workers repairing a sewer line.

According to witnesses, two young men were walking from shops in the area when one fell into the pool after mistaking the mud for solid ground. The second man alerted emergency services.

"Emergency Services came, and the diver went into the pool looking for the young man," a source at the scene said.

"Instead, the rescue diver retrieved the body of a young woman who had reportedly disappeared around 6pm the previous day while going to local shops."

The diver also recovered the body of an older man. On a third attempt, the body of the young man who had fallen in was retrieved.

Harare City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume described the incident as shocking and has called for an in-depth probe.

Police are withholding the names of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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