Uganda: Four Fufa Big League Clubs Earn Promotion to Uganda Premier League

Kampala — Four clubs have secured promotion to the 2026/27 StarTimes Uganda Premier League following the conclusion of the 2025/26 FUFA Big League season.

The promoted clubs are Blacks Power FC, Kigezi HomeBoyz FC, Ntugasaze FC, and Kataka FC, according to a promotion announcement released by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

The elevation to the Uganda Premier League comes after a competitive FUFA Big League campaign in which the four sides demonstrated consistency and strong performances to earn places among the country's elite clubs.

The development is expected to boost football development in their respective regions, while also increasing competition in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as the newly promoted teams prepare to face established top-tier sides.

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Ahmed Hussein, the Director of Communications at FUFA, congratulated the promoted clubs for their achievement and urged them to prepare adequately for the challenges of top-flight football.

Hussein said the promotion reflects the clubs' hard work, commitment, and determination throughout the season. He noted that the FUFA Big League continues to serve as an important pathway for clubs aspiring to compete at the highest level of Ugandan football.

We congratulate Black Power FC, Kigezi HomeBoyz FC, Ntugasaze FC, and Kataka FC upon earning promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. Their success is a testament to the effort invested by players, coaches, administrators, and supporters throughout the season," he said.

The quartet will now shift focus to preparations for the 2026/27 Uganda Premier League season as they seek to establish themselves among the country's leading football clubs.