Uganda: Betty Masamba Kalema Shares Her Ecotrust Forestry Journey

For years, the intersection of economic survival and ecological preservation in Uganda has been framed as an unavoidable conflict. For a smallholder family to put food on the table or pay school fees, a hillside often had to be cleared for fuel or agriculture.

As the world marked World Environment Day under the theme "Inspired by Nature: For Climate. For Our Future," the spotlight is on global climate action, sustainability, and environmental awareness. This celebration comes at a time when a fundamental shift in environmental economics is challenging old narratives, proving that rural communities can achieve greater financial security by keeping trees standing rather than cutting them down.

Our changing climate makes this shift incredibly urgent. Across Uganda's biodiversity-rich landscapes, including; the Mount Elgon landscape in the East and the Queen Elizabeth and Murchison-Semliki landscapes in the South-Western Albertine Rift communities are increasingly facing severe, climate-related and human-driven environmental degradation.

Land degradation has left these biodiversity hotspots highly vulnerable to intense floods, catastrophic mudslides, and unpredictable rainy seasons that trigger frequent, unexpected droughts - threatening livelihoods, food security, and ecosystem health. In response to this compounding crisis, the Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST) has deployed a performance-based conservation finance model designed to transform land restoration into a viable, community-led business enterprise in these regions for 27 years now.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the core of this strategy is the Trees for Global Benefits (TGB) initiative. Operating under the global Plan Vivo standard, the program incentivizes rural smallholders toto invest in tree growing as a viable commercial venture, integrating indigenous tree species into their farming systems while generating long-term environmental and financial returns- to invest in tree growing as a viable commercial venture, integrating indigenous tree species into their farming systems while generating long-term environmental and financial returns.

The living proof of this model's longevity can be found in the story of Betty Masamba Kalema, a farmer who joined ECOTRUST's Trees for Global Benefits (TGB) project back in 2003 after being introduced to it by Wilson Turyahikayo. Intrigued by the idea that trees could benefit her both environmentally and financially, Betty integrated the seedlings she received directly into her coffee plantation.

Over the next two decades, those trees grew into a profound source of stability. The resulting carbon payments allowed her to cover household expenses, pay her children's school fees, and even extend a helping hand to orphans within her community.

For pioneers like Betty, the impact extends far beyond financial metrics. During the blistering heat of the dry seasons, the canopy provides a sanctuary of cool comfort and peace. Practically, the trees have fuelled her home through sustainable firewood collection, with the surplus sold to neighbors for extra income.

When it came time to construct her house, timber harvested from just three of her mature trees allowed her to complete the build without the burden of buying outside timber. As the TGB project celebrates over 20 years of impact, Betty credits ECOTRUST for a transformation that reshaped not only her land but also her family's entire future.

Operating under the global Plan Vivo standard, the TGB initiative replicates Betty's experience at scale by transitioning smallholders from climate victims into environmental entrepreneurs.

This agroforestry approach serves a dual purpose. Ecologically, the deep root systems anchor vulnerable topsoil against flash floods, while the tree canopy provides vital shade that retains soil moisture during prolonged dry spells.

Economically, these standing trees function as active financial assets. By bridging local stewardship with voluntary carbon markets, the initiative channels private-sector climate investments directly into the hands of participating farmers, providing a reliable, long-term stream of income that builds genuine adaptive capacity.

Looking ahead, this localized initiative is slated for a massive nationwide expansion. ECOTRUST has an ambitious five-year strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing the livelihoods, adaptive capacity, and climate mitigation potential of 16.5 million people across 33 districts of Uganda. The organization has committed to supporting the smallholder-led reforestation and improved management of at least 60,000 hectares of degraded land over the next five years.

To ensure equitable ecological recovery, this target will be divided equally across four distinct geographical zones, with 15,000 hectares designated for restoration each in the Northern Region, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South Kigezi Sub-region, and the Eastern Region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This scaled-out strategy is already yielding practical results on the ground, with extensive landscape restoration operations currently well underway in the critical Mpologoma landscape of Eastern Uganda.

"Our strategy for the next five years is not just about growing our acreage; it is about scaling proven human-centric impact," says Pauline Nantongo, the executive director of ECOTRUST.

"By taking this model into the Northern Region, Lake Victoria Basin, South Kigezi, and deeper into the Eastern Region, we are proving that local communities are not passive victims of climate change; they are the primary entrepreneurs of our green future. We are ready to scale this impact because we know that when you value the steward, you save the landscape," adds Nantongo.

As global climate discussions unfold, the most sustainable way to protect a vulnerable landscape is to make preserving it the most economically rewarding choice for the people who live on it.