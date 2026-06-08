Somalia Envoy Meets GCC Chief in Riyadh to Discuss Security and Economic Cooperation

8 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Riyadh — Somalia's ambassador to Saudi Arabia met the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh to discuss strengthening cooperation in security, economic development and regional partnership, officials said.

Ambassador Mohamed Amin Sheikh Osman held talks with GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, focusing on enhancing ties between the six-member Gulf bloc and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

According to a statement, the two sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in areas including security, economic development and broader regional collaboration.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's support for Somalia, particularly its efforts to strengthen security, preserve national unity, promote stability and safeguard the country's sovereignty, the statement said.

The meeting also underscored the importance of maintaining close coordination and cooperation between Somalia and Gulf states, with both sides highlighting their longstanding relations and shared interests.

The talks form part of Somalia's broader diplomatic outreach aimed at deepening engagement with regional partners and international organizations as Mogadishu seeks to bolster political and economic cooperation across the Gulf region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.