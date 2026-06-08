Somalia Envoy Meets GCC Chief in Riyadh to Discuss Security and Economic Cooperation

Riyadh — Somalia's ambassador to Saudi Arabia met the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh to discuss strengthening cooperation in security, economic development and regional partnership, officials said.

Ambassador Mohamed Amin Sheikh Osman held talks with GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, focusing on enhancing ties between the six-member Gulf bloc and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

According to a statement, the two sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in areas including security, economic development and broader regional collaboration.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's support for Somalia, particularly its efforts to strengthen security, preserve national unity, promote stability and safeguard the country's sovereignty, the statement said.

The meeting also underscored the importance of maintaining close coordination and cooperation between Somalia and Gulf states, with both sides highlighting their longstanding relations and shared interests.

The talks form part of Somalia's broader diplomatic outreach aimed at deepening engagement with regional partners and international organizations as Mogadishu seeks to bolster political and economic cooperation across the Gulf region.