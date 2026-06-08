South Africa: Ntanzi Defence Fights Back in Meyiwa Trial

The defence will call a new witness for accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, when the trial resumes on Monday.

A police colonel told the court he was never told about claims linking Ntanzi to firearms used by hitmen.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is heading into another tense week.

The defence for accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, is expected to call a new witness when the case resumes in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

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This comes after police Colonel Bhutomncane Khumalo finished giving evidence on Friday.

Khumalo told the court that he was never told about a statement allegedly made by key witness Simphiwe Buthelezi.

In that statement, Buthelezi allegedly claimed that Ntanzi supplied guns and ammunition to hitmen across the country.

Khumalo said he would have followed up on the claim if it had been brought to him during his investigation.

At the time, he was investigating a murder case in KwaNongoma in October 2018, where Ntanzi was implicated.

During cross examination, advocate Sipho Sibanda read from the statement and asked Khumalo for his response.

The statement claimed that firearms used by Qiniselani to kill people were supplied by a known gun supplier named Bongani Mafika Ntanzi from the Nongoma area.

Khumalo said this information only came to his attention in court.

He said if another officer had told him about the possible link, he would have investigated it.

The defence is now expected to bring more evidence to support Ntanzi's case.

The trial continues as the court tries to untangle claims about guns, hitmen and the men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.