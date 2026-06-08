South Sudan: Ebola Response Update - June 5, 2026

press release

The Department of State, in close coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in partnership with the governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, is continuing to mount a rapid and comprehensive response to the Ebola outbreak. Today, the Department is announcing nearly $38 million in additional funding toward the Department's ongoing Ebola response efforts, bringing the total direct funding for the Department of State's Ebola response to more than $200 million. This funding is in addition to $350 million for Ebola response and other humanitarian assistance in the DRC, South Sudan, and Uganda, as part of our $1.8 billion contribution to the UN OCHA announced on May 14. The United States continues to be the largest financial contributor to the Ebola response.

Protecting Americans

U.S. embassies continue to keep Americans informed of the latest travel, safety, and health information.

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The Department's highest priority and focus remain protecting the health of the American people and preventing this Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores. To that end, the Department of State, in close coordination with the CDC, DoW, and the broader U.S. interagency, has published guidance on a voluntary process to assist U.S. citizens who have possible Ebola exposure or who request assistance to depart the DRC, South Sudan, or Uganda during the ongoing Ebola outbreak. U.S. citizens will remain subject to relevant U.S. and foreign government health, travel, and screening measures. Information regarding this new process may be found on the Department's Ebola information page .

U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for the most up to date information for their specific location.

Supporting the Regional Response

Through more than $200 million the Department of State is providing directly for the Ebola response, implementing organizations continue to support contact tracing, border and point-of-entry screening, response efforts at dozens of health clinics in affected areas, and community education to combat misinformation about how Ebola spreads.

Below are direct U.S.-funded response partner activities:

Commodity Procurement and DeliveryIn the DRC, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has procured and is delivering thermo-scanners, communications equipment, and infection prevention and control and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies to airports.In the DRC, UNICEF has distributed critical WASH and infection prevention and control supplies to three Ebola Treatment Centers and 28 high-risk healthcare facilities.

Border Screening and SurveillanceIn the DRC, IOM is supporting infrastructural improvements at airports to strengthen health authorities' disease surveillance capacity.In Uganda, IOM has deployed more than 100 screeners and data clerks to support health screening at 13 points-of-entry.U.S.-funded partners are working closely with local authorities in the DRC to improve data quality procedures, a critical step in determining the scope and scale of the outbreak.

Contact Tracing and Risk CommunicationsU.S.-funded partners continue to support contact tracing activities, including recently identifying and reaching out to dozens of confirmed contacts of confirmed cases in Bunia, DRC.In the DRC, World Vision reached more than 400,000 individuals through door-to-door and mass sensitization campaigns, including churches, markets, and health service points and trained nearly 400 community volunteers and community health workers on Ebola detection, prevention, and risk communication and community engagement.Momentum Integrated Health Resilience is training more than 1,500 healthcare workers, sanitation workers, and community actors (teachers, religious leaders, traditional healers, mass transport workers, and community leaders) in Goma and five other health zones in border areas.U.S.-funded partners are supporting safe and dignified burials (SDBs) of deceased Ebola patients. This includes deploying expert teams to assist with SDBs, supporting messaging to raise awareness of Ebola prevention measures related to SDBs, and providing critical supplies for SDBs required to keep healthcare workers and communities safe.In the DRC, UNICEF has supported training for more than 650 community health workers in the Bunia and Rwampara health zones.

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Diagnostic SuppliesIn the DRC, FHI 360 deployed a diagnostic testing machine to Mongbwalu to bring diagnostic capabilities closer to the point of care.

Detection and TreatmentIn the DRC, International Medical Corps (IMC) has trained 125 frontline and community health workers on identifying signs and symptoms of Ebola, how to safely isolate patients suspected of Ebola, and how to keep responders safe while taking care of patients at Ebola treatment centers, transit centers, and health facilities. IMC also continues to support health facilities in affected areas, including Ebola response clinics that have screened 540 individuals for Ebola to date.

Food Assistance to Suspected and Confirmed Cases and Health Care WorkersIn the DRC, World Food Program is providing food assistance to patients, caregivers, contacts, and healthcare personnel in Ebola treatment and isolation centers.